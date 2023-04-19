Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 6,837 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
