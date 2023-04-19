Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,297,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

