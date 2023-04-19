Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $787,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.