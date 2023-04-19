Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %
CVS stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
