Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

