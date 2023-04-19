Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $848,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

