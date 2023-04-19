Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

TBUX opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

