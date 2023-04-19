Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 333 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $369.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average is $347.76. The company has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

