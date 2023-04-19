Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

