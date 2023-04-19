Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 13,588 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.