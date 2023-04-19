Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,780 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,946,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

