Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 932,756 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 932,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 9,591,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,862,281. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

