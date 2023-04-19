Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.18. The stock had a trading volume of 904,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,840. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

