Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 346 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 3.0 %

ASML traded down $19.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.83 and its 200-day moving average is $588.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

