Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:FCTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 16,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.