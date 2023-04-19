Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 125,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,242. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

