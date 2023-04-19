Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 1.5% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 990.2% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 405,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,315. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.