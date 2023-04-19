Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.20. The company had a trading volume of 742,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

