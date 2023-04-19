Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,257. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

