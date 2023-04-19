Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 1,748,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,662. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

