SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 2,693 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,115 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 250,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 1.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. CWM LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

