Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.20 and a 200 day moving average of $208.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

