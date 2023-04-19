SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,291,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 580,947 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $797.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

