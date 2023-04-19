Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.15 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 315,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

