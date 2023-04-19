SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $407.00 at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $393.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.25.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 191.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Insider Activity
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
