SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $407.00 at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $393.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.25.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 191.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

