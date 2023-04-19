Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 994 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,215. The stock has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

