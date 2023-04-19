Solstein Capital LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 716.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $341.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $555.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.81 and a 200-day moving average of $361.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

