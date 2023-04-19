Solstein Capital LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $806.10. 90,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $780.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

