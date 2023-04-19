Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,530,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. 745,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,612. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

