Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 98,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 291,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

