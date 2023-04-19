Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

About Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 962,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.