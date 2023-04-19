Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,979. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

