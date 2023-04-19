Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 933,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

