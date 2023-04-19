Solstein Capital LLC Sells 331 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.69. 929,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.