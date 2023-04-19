Solstein Capital LLC Sells 34,835 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 4.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 512,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.