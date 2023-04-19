Sonnipe Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,008 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,008 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

