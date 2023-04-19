Sonnipe Ltd Invests $36,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 236,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.23. 573,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,747. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,937,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

