Sonnipe Ltd Invests $41,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,019 shares of company stock worth $7,810,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $459.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.49 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

