Sonnipe Ltd Invests $496,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 5,377,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,385,938. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $101.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

