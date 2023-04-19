Sonnipe Ltd Makes New $905,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.10. 18,208,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,373,508. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $684.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.