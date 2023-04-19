Sonnipe Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,514 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 5,442,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,382,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

