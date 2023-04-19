Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 979.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,358,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

