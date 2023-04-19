SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 10.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,447,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 188,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

