SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

