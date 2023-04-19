SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Down 8.6%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 97,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 324,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $293,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

