Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 130,031 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 17.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $173,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 4,679,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,822,289. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

