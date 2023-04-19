Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 130,031 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 17.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $173,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 4,679,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,822,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

