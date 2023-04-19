Stack Financial Management Inc Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 498,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,564. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

