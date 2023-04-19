Stack Financial Management Inc Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

PSX traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.66. 440,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

