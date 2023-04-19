Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 481,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

